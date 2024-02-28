Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 6,040.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.3 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

ALFFF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

