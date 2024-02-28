Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 6,040.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.3 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
ALFFF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.81.
Alfa Company Profile
