Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 19.7 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $11,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.