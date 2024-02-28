Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Alkermes worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

