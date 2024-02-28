ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $58.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several research firms have commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 231,582 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $2,218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ALLETE by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 592,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,350,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.58%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

