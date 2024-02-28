Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.81

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 24246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $6,048,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

