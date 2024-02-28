Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 9.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $396.28 and last traded at $396.28. Approximately 72,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 207,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.65.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.32 and a 200 day moving average of $287.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,308,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

