Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Sold by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 2.16% of Altimmune worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 8,451.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Altimmune Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. 6,085,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,612. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.01.

Altimmune Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

