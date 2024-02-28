ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 211,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 307,850 shares.The stock last traded at $15.63 and had previously closed at $16.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in ALX Oncology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.