Amarin (AMRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Amarin has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at $447,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amarin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Amarin by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

