Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 386,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $784.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

