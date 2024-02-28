Ambev (ABEV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambev Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Ambev by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.