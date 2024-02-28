Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

