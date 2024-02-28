Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of AS opened at $15.99 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

