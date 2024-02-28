American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,889,000 after purchasing an additional 345,911 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

