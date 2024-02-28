American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $218.34

American Express (NYSE:AXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.34 and last traded at $218.19, with a volume of 164283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

