American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 227,825 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $57,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $218.26. 288,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,216. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $218.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average is $171.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

