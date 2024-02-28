American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.