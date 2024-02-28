American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.07

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.07 and last traded at $97.07, with a volume of 16052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

American Woodmark Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

