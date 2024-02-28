Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

AMPE opened at $1.84 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

