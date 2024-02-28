Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amprius Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMPX. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AMPX opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.16. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $8,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 241,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $907,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $907,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,022,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,216. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

