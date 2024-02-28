Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for M.D.C. (MDC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for M.D.C. (NYSE: MDC):

2/23/2024 – M.D.C. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – M.D.C. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – M.D.C. had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/7/2024 – M.D.C. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – M.D.C. was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

1/30/2024 – M.D.C. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in M.D.C. by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

