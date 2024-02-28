Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 2.5 %

TDOC opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.