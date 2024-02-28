Analysts Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target at $8.13

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.57. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 798,545 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 570,563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 534,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 530,139 shares during the period.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

