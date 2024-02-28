Analysts Set Quilter plc (LON:QLT) PT at GBX 92.67

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.18).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price for the company.

Quilter stock opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.19) on Wednesday. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.80 ($1.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,241.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

