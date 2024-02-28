Analyzing Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) and Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Arcadium Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A Arcadium Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Arcadium Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.51 38.78 Arcadium Lithium $1.21 billion 0.72 $283.97 million 1.58 3.06

Dividends

Arcadium Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. Arcadium Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arcadium Lithium pays an annual dividend of 6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 124.2%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arcadium Lithium pays out 379.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Arcadium Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arcadium Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Arcadium Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arcadium Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcadium Lithium beats Chr. Hansen Holding A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. The Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries. It has a strategic collaboration with UPL Ltd. to develop and commercialize microbial-based bio solutions for sustainable agriculture. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark. As of January 29, 2024, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S operates as a subsidiary of Novozymes A/S.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing. The company's operating resources located in Argentina and Australia and downstream conversion assets in the United States, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1944 and is based in Shannon, Ireland.

