Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX remained flat at $152.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,128. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $287.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $153.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

