Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,404 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 1.2% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $44,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.13. 1,812,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

