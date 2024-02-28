Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 2,482 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,065 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

