Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.03. 601,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.41 and its 200-day moving average is $332.93. The company has a market capitalization of $236.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $380.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

