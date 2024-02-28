Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.97. 1,118,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

