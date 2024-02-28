Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,160,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,738,248. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

