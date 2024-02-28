Ancora Advisors LLC Has $11.69 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943,274 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

