Ancora Advisors LLC Has $66.50 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523,406 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products accounts for about 1.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 3.35% of Mueller Water Products worth $66,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Shares of MWA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 418,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

