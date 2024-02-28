Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 207,459 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 201.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,459 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWJ traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. 153,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,073. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

