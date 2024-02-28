Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,840 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of V2X worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of V2X by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of V2X by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of V2X by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of V2X by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of V2X by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VVX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.78. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

