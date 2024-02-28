Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,063 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of MasterBrand worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 226.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the second quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MBC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 1,127,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,004. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.45.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.