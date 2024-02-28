Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 4,564 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. 783,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,690. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

