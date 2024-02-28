Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $14.22 Million Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 255,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,781,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. 103,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

