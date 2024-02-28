Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.0 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

