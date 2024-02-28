APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.71

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 220861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APG. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,729,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.