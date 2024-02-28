Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $909.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.77. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 222.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 89.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

