ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $180.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 149.34 and last traded at 145.43. Approximately 6,870,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,220,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at 133.34.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARM. KeyCorp increased their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 83.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ARM by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 739,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 350,683 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

