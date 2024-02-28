Ashford (AINC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.

Ashford Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AINC. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

