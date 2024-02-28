Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 9,700.0% in February

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 9,700.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average of $259.01. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $213.03 and a twelve month high of $300.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

