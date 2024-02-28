Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of ASTE traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $918.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,463,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

