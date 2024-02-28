Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of ASTE traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. 63,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,415. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $925.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,367,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

