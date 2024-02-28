Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.280-1.520 EPS.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTH traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. 98,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,735. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

