Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Astrana Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Astrana Health Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ASTH traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. 23,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,874. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

