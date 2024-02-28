Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Astrana Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on ASTH
Astrana Health Stock Up 4.0 %
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Astrana Health
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astrana Health
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.