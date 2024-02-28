AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$28.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.79. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$15.14 and a 12-month high of C$29.95.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

