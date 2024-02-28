AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Lowered by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.85. 53,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average of $177.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.